The Creed Brothers Retain WWE NXT Tag Team Titles With Help of Returning Fan-Favorite Star

After weeks of back and forth, it was finally time for The Creed Brothers to meet Tony D'Angelo and Stacks in the ring, and as you might expect, The Don of NXT tried everything to get the win. It was close at several points, and D'Angelo and Stacks had the Creed Brothers on the ropes at times. It especially seemed like the win was their's when Elektra gave Tony a crowbar to knock out Julius, but then Santos Escobar made his grand return to NXT and knocked D'Angelo for a loop with brass knuckles, giving the Creed Brothers the pin and the win. It looks like Legado Del Fantasma is back together, and Tony D'Angelo was far from happy.

Early in the match, Brutus Creed and Stacks went one-on-one and Stacks was knocked down to the mat. Then Julius tagged in and brought him down on his knee before Stacks tagged in D'Angelo. D'Angelo hit several strikes and then flipped Julius in the air and slammed him to the mat. Stacks tagged in and kept up the attack on Julius, and then slammed him into the corner and tagged in D'Angelo. Then D'Angelo hit a suplex on Julius and went for the cover, but he kicked out.

D'Angelo pushed Julius back into the corner and kept up the attack, tagging Stacks in who kept Julius pinned against the ropes. Julius fought back but he kept getting thrown into the ropes and was then hit with an uppercut. Julius fought back and hit a huge slam but D'Angelo tagged in and caught him before he could make it to his corner.

D'Angelo brought Julius back to their corner and tagged in Stacks, and then Stacks looked to keep him grounded. Stacks caught Julius before he could make his way to the corner and then he went to lock in a submission but Julius fought out of it.

Julius made it to the corner and tagged in Brutus, who went to work on Stacks, charging into him and sending him over the ropes and into the announcer's table. Stacks came back with a clothesline and a kick to the midsection, and then Stacks took Brutus' arm and slammed it against the ring apron. Stacks then ran Brutus' hand and fingers across the ropes and then tagged in D'Angelo.

D'Angelo stomped on Brutus' hand next, and then shoved Brutus' head into the corner turnbuckle. Stacks tagged in again and they kept Brutus isolated with attacks on the arm and back, including a big suplex. Stacks kept Brutus from tagging his partner, stomping on his hand and arm and then clocking Julius. Stacks then stomped the arm of Brutus and went up top, but Brutus caught Stacks and tagged in Julius.

Tony D was in and Julius knocked him down and then went for Stacks, throwing him over the ropes to the ground and then hit a huge suplex on D'Angelo. More attacks followed and then a dropkick came next, and then both stars collided. Stacks pulled Brutus out but Brutus pounced and then kept attacking. Meanwhile, D'Angelo was handed a crowbar. He waited to use it but then he was stopped by a returning Santos Escobar, who punched D'Angelo instead and left him vulnerable to Julius, who then slammed him down and pinned him to retain the Titles.

