Damage CTRL Retains WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Help From Mystery Star

WWE SmackDown kicked off with a match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, pitting Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY against the new team of Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. Morgan and Nox were giving SKY and Kai all they could handle, and Bayley would then try to intervene on their behalf. Nox caught her though and sent her over the barricade, but then a mysterious person in a black hoodie ambushed Nox and attacked her before being carried away by security. It was enough for Nox to be put in the ring and pinned, and it seems that Damage CTRL might have a new member soon.

The mystery star was covered head to toe in black pants and a black hoodie, with her hands being the only thing not covered. Many are thinking that the mystery star is actually the rumored return of Chelsea Green, who was reported to be headed back to WWE earlier this year but hasn't shown up yet on TV.

Green was recently written off of Impact Wrestling television after losing to Mickie James, and all she said was "I'm heading home." That's also what James said before she left TV for a bit, but many think that was Green's exit from Impact ahead of a WWE return.

If she does return, could she be a member of Damage CTRL? The group could use a bit of new energy, as despite being the only women's faction in WWE at the moment they haven't stacked up nearly the amount of wins as you might expect. If they did get a new member, it would stack the odds further in their favor of adding more gold to their lineup.

We'll have to wait and see, but hopefully, we'll get answers in the next few weeks.

Who do you think the new star is? Let us know in the comments, and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!