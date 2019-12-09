Dana Brooke Gives the Perfect Response to Batista’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction

WWE broke the news via PEOPLE on Monday morning that former WWE Champion Batista will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020. Shortly after the news broke Friday Night SmackDown star Dana Brooke took to Twitter to respond to the news, much to the delight of wrestling fans. In case you’ve somehow missed it, the two have been aggressively flirting on social media lately and have confirmed they plan on going on a date in the near future. Now that there’s the possibility of them being an item, she might wind up being his date to the induction ceremony in early April.

“Well then… I’ll start my HOF shopping/fittings NOW.. gotta look EXTRA good for this one… Any color preferences?” Brooke wrote.

Brooke appeared on The Bump last week to break down how the flirting between the pair started.

“[The fans] saw this tweet from Dave and they saw that episode of Ride Along, put two and two together and here we go,” Brooke said. “They’re little matchmakers.

“This is all backwards, right? You try to keep your relationships on the down low and hush-hush for a minute, this is completely opposite,” she added. “Everything is out there in the open, and I’m like, ‘What’s going on!?’ This is crazy to me!”

Brooke even went so far as to tease the idea of the pair filming their first date. She kept that going in a Twitter interaction with Kayla Braxton late Monday morning.

Only time will tell if the pair are still going at it by April.

Alongside “The Animal,” WWE announced that the New World Order will be the headlining induction in this year’s class. Despite the group having more than 50 members throughout its multiple incarnations, only Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman will be inducted as a group.