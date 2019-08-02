Dana White Releases Cris Cyborg from UFC, Will Not Renew Her Contract

Less than a week after winning her latest bout against Felicia Spencer at UFC 240, Featherweight fighter Cris Cyborg is now done with Ultimate Fighting Championship. Cyborg finished the last fight on her deal with the promotion, and is technically still under contract for a three-month negotiating period. But UFC boss Dana White made it clear that they are done doing business with Cyborg.

During an interview with UFC’s Laura Sanko, White spoke candidly about the situation with Cyborg and her camp and the issues that have been stemming between the two sides over her time in the UFC.

“All this other bulls—t she’s putting out there, again, to avoid fighting Amanda Nunes. Message received, I get it. I’m going to release her from her contract. I will not match any offers. She is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these other organizations and fight these easy fights that she wants. Done. Done deal,” White said in the interview. “I will literally today have my lawyer draft a letter to her team that she is free and clear to go wherever she wants. We’re out of the Cyborg business.”

Cyborg herself posted a video where she challenged White’s claims of dodging a rematch against Amanda Nunes, who defeated her for the Featherweight Championship at UFC 232 in December. This likely instigated the issues between the two sides.

“You know I text you for the rematch. You know this. Stop lying about it,” Cyborg said in a video posted by MMAFighting.com. “What you are saying that I don’t want to fight. You know that I want to fight and I’m not scared.”

“I’m not lying about it,” White responded in the video. “I don’t know if you know how it played out with management and whatever but we want to do that fight. I want to do that fight right now. We’ll get it done.”

White went on to defend himself in the interview, saying that some of his comments were taken “completely out of context.”

“First of all, I don’t have this horrible relationship with Cyborg,” White said. “Things were said before she came into the UFC but I think we’ve covered that and her and I have put that type of stuff behind us but the stuff that’s being said now and I was in the gym yesterday and “Outside the Lines” story was absolutely ridiculous.”

Cyborg has yet to respond to the news that her time in the UFC is now over.