Daniel Bryan Talks Life After Wrestling, Retirement

Daniel Bryan returned to the ring at WrestleMania 34 last year and shows no signs of letting up anytime soon.

The former WWE Champion currently looks as good in the ring as he ever has. He had a stint this year as the WWE Champion and is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, despite having a few more years left of wrestling, Bryan is already looking ahead to life after wrestling and discussed it this week on Jimmy Jacobs’ podcast.

“That’s the journey I’m on right now, I’m looking in a couple years when I’m no longer a full-time wrestler,” said Bryan. “I’ll always wrestle a little bit because I love doing it. After my contract is up, I don’t want to be a full-time wrestler anymore. So, diving into [climate change and other issues] has been really important.”

So while Bryan doesn’t plan on officially retiring anytime soon, noting that he will always probably wrestle at least on a part time basis for as long as he can, he will be done wrestling full time when his current contract expires.

Anyone who has ever seen Bryan outside the ring on Total Divas or Total Bellas, not to mention having listened to other interviews he has done in the past, knows that Bryan is a passionate advocate of leaving the earth better than he found it. He is very much personally invested in renewable resources and advocating to help out with climate change.

In that way, his current television character isn’t so far removed from reality, it’s just his own beliefs on the environment amped up and more in your face, insulting others who don’t agree with him. While it’s hard to imagine Bryan acting that way outside of the WWE, the beliefs he is advocating in his promos are more often than not his own thoughts.

It’s great to see someone like Bryan use the powerful stage he has to advocate for a cleaner environment and better world. He not only talks the talk but certainly backs it up with his actions as well.

[H/T to WrestleZone for the transcript.]