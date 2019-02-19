Latest on WWE’s Plans for Daniel Bryan’s WrestleMania 35 Opponent

Given Kofi Kingston’s legendary performance at Elimination Chamber, you’d think that he was WWE‘s only option for WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

But apparently, he’s not even a candidate.

In an episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE’s plans for Bryan and as of this moment, none of them involve the red-hot Kingston.

Per Meltzer, WWE will use Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown to determine the WWE Championship’s #1 contender. WWE is also reportedly considering bringing back a big name to amplify the title and SmackDown. Meltzer mention names like Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, Kurt Angle, Sami Zayn, John Cena, Dave Bautista, and The Undertaker as potential challengers for Bryan.

While those are some names to get excited about, Kingston is the current darling of WWE and it looks like fans won’t be willing to tolerate anything else. They may be right, too. After a fateful injury to Mustafa Ali, Kingston was inserted into the Elimination Chamber as a de facto babyface. Kingston entered the pay-per-view with serious momentum as his effort during SmackDown’s gauntlet match ignited the WWE fan base. That sentiment was abundant this Sunday and when the Chamber match came down to just Bryan vs. Kingston, the atmosphere was electric.

Kingston came up short, but his heroic attempt has gone far from unnoticed. While The Observer doesn’t include him in their report, it’s hard to believe that Kingston isn’t an option for WWE. With Kingston, WWE has an organic enthusiasm that rarely occurs. It didn’t take long for Vince McMahon & Co. to fully back Becky Lynch and it may be time to recognize Kingston as a similar opportunity.

“I just feel like it has to be now,” Kingston told WWE last week. “I’ve been waiting too long, I’ve worked too hard. It’s been a long time. This has to be it.”

Xavier Woods and Big E have long advertised Kingston as one of WWE’s best and have made Kingston’s first turn as WWE Champion a group priority for The New Day.

“What do we always say? What is the main objective that The New Day has, what is our mantra? Kofi Kingston will become the champion,” Woods said. “You’re about to see it happen at the Elimination Chamber. 2019, this is the year of ‘The Kof,’ let it be known.”

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see. Given the New Day are one of WWE’s top acts, the company may have already lined up major WrestleMania plans for them. But if not, Kingson would be a great option for WM35, with John Cena being the only reasonable alternative.