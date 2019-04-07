Watch: Dash Wilder Punches Bret Hart’s Attacker at WWE Hall of Fame Speech

Bret Hart was shockingly attacked on Saturday night during the Hart Foundation’s WWE Hall of Fame induction speech when a fan ran into the ring and tackled him while he was at the podium. The fan was quickly brought down by security and a group of concerned wrestlers and was hauled out of the arena as Hart was helped back to his feet. Luckily the wrestling legend was okay and continued to with his speech, but not before the fans in the arena chanted “A—hole” at the fan.

Shortly after the attack broke a video hit social media showing Dash Wilder of The Revival knock the attacker off his feet with a single punch to the head. Nobody seemed to have a problem with it as Wilder continued to walk with the rest of the group that had apprehended the fan.

The unidentified attacker was reportedly charged with two counts of third-degree assault and one count of criminal mischief. Both WWE and Natalya released statements on the attack after the ceremony was over.

“An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring. The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities,” WWE’s statement read.

“I’m so proud of my uncle [Bret Hart] tonight during our HOF ceremony. Bret is a cancer survivor, a stroke survivor and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He didn’t deserve to be attacked or have his moment or my dad’s diminished. We got it back on track. Thank you, guys,” Natalya wrote via Twitter.

Wilder and Scott Dawson are booked to defend the Raw Tag Team Championships on Sunday at WrestleMania 35 against Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. The challengers haven’t won matches since they reformed as a tag team, and Hawkins is on a 269-match losing streak.

WrestleMania 35 will be headlined by the first-ever WrestleMania women’s main event, as Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch complete in a “Winner Take All” match for both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

