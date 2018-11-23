Former WWE Champion Dave Bautista Covers Belly Button Tattoo With New Ink

Despite being 300 lbs of muscles, Dave Bautista was known for having one of the more delicate tattoos in WWE history. However, the sun encircling his belly buttons is no longer a thing in Bautista’s life.

To celebrate Thanksgiving and personal fitness, Bautista posted a shirtless photo on Instagram. On top of being noticeably shredded, the 49-year old was flaunting new ink on his stomach.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Habby Thanksgiving!! …see what I did there?!! 😃…..ok it’s little cheesy! 😖 #gratuitousabshot #sodouchey,” he wrote.

We’re not entirely sure, but it looks like Bautista replaced his sunny tat a design that includes crows and a skull. With Bautista being from Washington D.C., “202” would be a nod to his city’s area code, or maybe his new target weight.

With a ripped physique and new tattoo, it looks like The Animal may be preparing for more shirtless appearances in public. The former WWE Champion has been very vocal in 2018 about his intention of making a final run as a WWE Superstar. While he still looks likely to make a return, Plan A may have already been thwarted.

In October, Bautista joined Ric Flair, Triple H, and Randy Orton for an Evolution reunion at SmackDown 1000. Bautista cut a lengthy, yet candid promo that ended with him going nose-to-nose with Triple H. That staredown immediately kicked up WrestleMania 35 rumors but all momentum came to a halt after Triple H tore his pectoral muscle in early November. We don’t have an official prognosis, but it looks like The Game has no shot a making a WrestleMania date.

At the moment, Bautista doesn’t have a WM35 dancing partner, but this early in the game, WWE probably knows very little about the April mega show. However, we’re willing to bet Bautista finds his way into the fray. In an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, the future WWE Hall of Famer did not hesitate in revealing his ambitions of making one more run with the company.

“I have to say that it’s something I think about daily,” Bautista said. “I miss it daily. I love it, I have a passion for wrestling. I feel that at the core of me that’s just who I am. I’m a physical performer, and I miss it every day.”

“I think, one, it would have to be the right time, and two, it would have to be the right opponent. That’s pretty much it, and it would have to make sense,” Batista said. “Yeah, I think the last time I went back was with really good intentions and I felt like I wasn’t delivered what I was promised and that was just creatively. So, that would be it, I’d have to have a strong say of what I did and who I worked with. It would have to make sense as far as time, not only do I have to be free, but I also have to factor in there is a risk that I would be injured. If I got injured I would need some time to rehabilitate myself, so I always kind of factor those things in,” he said.

Knowing time is a limitation, Bautista wants to make 2019 his final chapter.

“I told them next year would be my last year,” Bautista said. “I’m turning 50 next year, I’d be willing to. I feel great. Physically, I’m in great shape. I’ve never let up on that. But I just don’t want to be the old guy in the ring and I don’t want to overstay my welcome. I just want to end my career the right way and next year will be the last opportunity, so if we can’t make something happen by next year, then I’m just gonna officially hang it up.”

