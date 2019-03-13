Dave Bautista Smacks ‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell for WrestleMania 35 Skepticism

On Monday night, Dave Bautista’s WWE comeback got a WrestleMania match when Triple H accepted his career vs. career proposal. While most fans are confident these legends will put on a good show, Arrow’s Stephen Amell isn’t quite so sure.

And Bautista does not appreciate the lack of faith.

Shortly after the Bautista and Triple H’s WrestleMania 35 match went official, Amell tweeted that he hoped this “celebrity angle” didn’t distract from an already promising show.

“Just landed and found out about @DaveBautista v @TripleH — Really pumped for the match but also don’t want to see a celebrity angle detract from an awesome wrestling card,” Amell wrote.

While Bautista is certainly a celebrity, the 50-year-old didn’t appreciate Amell minimalizing his WWE career.

“Considering that celebrity could actually f— someone up, and that celebrity is a former 6x heavyweight champ, and that celebrity is there because he loves it, maybe it just adds to the card. Maybe,” Bautista tweeted.

Why Amell felt like he needed to tag Bautista and Triple H in his passive-aggressive post, but he may have booked himself a future red carpet powerbomb from Bautista. Considering Amell undeniably part of a 2015 “celebrity angle” at SummerSlam, his bard looks mostly foolish.

Amell’s skepticism aside, Bautista vs. Triple H is a huge match. While it won’t be main eventing the show, their Loser Leaves Town Match will be one of WM35’s bigger draws and should significantly boost what promises to be a very long day of WWE programming.