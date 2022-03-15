David Arquette on Angering Vince McMahon, Why His AEW Plans Fell Through

David Arquette was the guest on this week’s Insights With Chris Van Vliet, where he opened up about a few aspects of his pro wrestling career and the subject of his 2020 documentary, You Cannot Kill David Arquette. At one point he was asked if he reached out to WWE about possibly working with them on the movie, but they turned him down. He also brought up angering Vince McMahon when he appeared as a special guest host of Raw back in 2010.

“I had a really bad experience, my fault. I hosted a Raw, they had like the general manager of Raw, and Scream 4 was coming out. I contacted Triple H and was like ‘This could be cool.’ I went out there and I don’t know, I was in a bad place and going through the divorce,” he said. “I went to a nightclub. It was in New Orleans and I ended up staying out all night. My voice had gone. I went out and tried to get heel heat, but I was off script and I’m pretty sure I pissed off Vince [McMahon]. I didn’t mean to as I have the utmost respect. But no one smartened me up to not do this. I was thinking it was like a house show, but it was Raw. It was a bad move.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He also mentioned that he reached out to AEW about possibly wrestling a match for them to help promote the film’s release, since many of the stars featured in the documentary were on the AEW roster. It never came to pass and Arquette believed it was the higher-ups at TNT who shot down the idea.

“That was the upsetting thing with AEW because a lot of the guys in AEW were in the movie. I wanted to do a match or something to promote the movie. They were like no, but I think it was TNT,” he said. “It went through to the publicity department and it was like it costs this much to promote. We were looking to advertise on the shows or something within AEW, but they looked at it as ‘We charge this much to promote something in the ring.’ That was depressing because I knew how much it meant to the guys.”

Arquette’s latest acting role saw him return to the Scream franchise for Scream (2022). Would you want to see Arquette back in the ring for either major company? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

h/t WrestlingNews.co