David Arquette on Which Wrestling Promotion Should Be in a Ready to Rumble Sequel

David Arquette sat down for an interview with ComicBook over the weekend to discuss the upcoming release of Scream (2022). During the interview, Arquette’s beloved 2000 wrestling comedy Ready to Rumble was brought up. He was asked if the movie ever got a reboot or second installment which wrestling promotion would be involved? Arquette said he’d be happy with either WWE or All Elite Wrestling but wasn’t sure if WWE retained some sort of rights over the film given WCW (which WWE bought in 2001) was the centerpiece of the movie.

“Oh I don’t know, either one,” Arquette said. “I think WWE probably owns the WCW, I don’t know if it’s connected still, that’s a good question.”

The original film starred major WCW stars of the day like Goldberg, Diamond Dallas Page, Sting, Booker T and Randy Savage, along with a brief cameo from a young John Cena working as an uncredited extra. As part of the promotion for the film, Arquette infamously won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in April 2000. In 2018, Arquette began wrestling on the independent circuit and worked with the likes of RJ City and Nick Gage.

In a separate press event ComicBook attended last October, Arquette talked about his excitement in returning to the iconic horror franchise.

“Anytime you see Ghostface, it’s always something … just as a horror film lover myself, there’s something just incredible about the whole being part of that. Seeing the mask on Halloween, I just love that,” Arquette shared during the press event in which ComicBook.com attended. “That he’s become such an iconic figure within the whole horror genre. It’s been an emotional experience for me. I’ve thought about [original director] Wes [Craven] quite a bit, really talk to him in my head, said personal little prayers, just feeling his energy around, really. It’s a new movie, it’s a new movie that honors the past films, but a lot has happened since even the last one. I think they incorporate all of that. I think they incorporate aspects of our world now and what we’ve all experienced and the evolution of the internet and the evolution of horror films in general. I think it’s gonna be really exciting. I think they just ramped up all … They learned from what came before and expanded it in a really brilliant way.”