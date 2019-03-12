Did We Just Witness Dean Ambrose’s Final Match in WWE?

Raw ended with Drew McIntyre kicking Dean Ambrose into oblivion. And there’s a decent chance that will be our final image of the Lunatic Fringe.

Ambrose is set to leave WWE when his contract expires sometime in April. When a wrestler hits lame-duck status, precedent calls for him or her to eat a steady diet of losses before ultimately being off of television. Ambrose was on pace to evaporate before our eyes, but the return of Roman Reigns mandated one more Shield operation at Fastlane—delaying Ambrose’s disappearing act for about a week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But now that the Shield is done, WWE has no incentive to build around the exiting Ambrose. So when he volunteered himself for a street fight with McIntyre on Raw, the writing was on the proverbial wall. The obvious manifested when McIntyre turned Ambrose into goo with a dose of gratuitous violence – an attack that would normally be used to write Ambrose off of television.

But given the circumstances, McIntyre’ assault may have been used to write Ambrose off for good.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter seems to think so too, and said the following Monday Night “I was told last night it wasn’t the case, or at least that he hasn’t signed (and granted those are two different things). Last night after the show I checked and it’s like this is not an angle, he’s really done,” said.

There were rumors of Ambrose starting a WrestleMania feud with Reigns, but that idea looks all but dead. Instead, it’s more likely we don’t lay eyes on Ambrose again.

However, given Ambrose’s age (33), who his wife is, and his “made man” status in WWE, there’s a decent chance The Lunatic does return to the company one. But guessing that date is next to impossible.

Ambrose had reportedly been long frustrated with WWE’s creative process and his “hokey” duties as The Shield’s eccentric character. Before WWE announced hed be leaving, reports indicated that Ambrose turned down a handsome contract extension in favor of making a departure. No one is quite sure of Ambrose motivations, but Booker T hinted that Ambrose may simply be burnt out from WWE’s demanding lifestyle.

“I think Dean Ambrose really needs some time off,” Booker said. “This job can become very, very stressful. You can become very, very depressed doing this job. It can definitely take you on a rollercoaster ride because, a lot of times, – he’s lucky, Dean Ambrose is lucky that he’s married to someone in the business. I know that’s one of the reasons that I was willing to walk away from this company that I love so much. I was willing to walk away from it because when Sharmell and I got married, being on the road was no fun at all. And then when she came on the road with me, as King Booker, it relieved a lot of that pressure I was under.”