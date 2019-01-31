Renee Young Comments on Dean Ambrose’s Upcoming WWE Departure

As we all are still trying to wrap our minds around Dean Ambrose‘s upcoming WWE exit, Renee Young isn’t worried about the future of her husband.

On Tuesday, WWE announced Ambrose will be leaving the company when his contract expires in April. That news sent the wrestling world into a frenzy, but Young, Ambrose’s wife, is unfazed by the hysteria.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This guy. The world is yours, my love. ❤️ no guts no glory.,” wrote Young on Instagram.

Reports of Ambrose leaving preceded WWE’s press release, but their statement trumped all speculation and made Ambrose’s departure official.

“Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE,” wrote WWE.com.

A few hours before WWE released the news, PWTorch reported that Ambrose had recently declined a handsome contract extension from WWE and notified them over Royal Rumble weekend that he’d leave once his contract expires. We still don’t have an exact date on that, but all sources, including WWE, have said “April.”

The reasons for Ambrose’s exit seem to all come back to reports of him being unhappy with WWE’s creative process. PWTorch was told by an anonymous WWE Superstar and friend of Ambrose that Dean “hates hokey s—” something his character has been routinely attached to.

How Ambrose spends his final months in WW is a hot conversation at the moment. Thanks to his brief stint in the Rumble and subsequent loss to Seth Rollins, it looks like he could be phased out of WWE programing. Even more, he could be eating a loss to Nia Jax — something WWE teased on Raw. While Ambrose will still technically be a WWE Superstar by WrestleMania 35, chances are he will no be used, at least not in an enviable spot.

But there is a growing sentiment that Ambrose’s exit is an elaborate WWE plot for a larger storyline. Some are pointing out that be WWE making his departure so public, this early, that this may all be a work. Traditionally, WWE doesn’t take things like this public, especially three months before they happen. That, plus the moment on Raw where Ambrose sat in the middle of the ring on the verge of bearing his soul does start the case that this is all storyline. Even more he and Triple H teased a future conflict moments before, and would WE plant that seed with no intentions of harvesting?

While there is plenty of room for speculation, for now, all we know is what WWE has already told us. Until further notice, Ambrose will be out of the company sometime in April.