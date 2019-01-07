Watch: Dean Ambrose Plays Dead for 15 Minutes After Seth Rollins’ Curb Stomp

WWE Live Events can be a real treat. With no cameras around, Superstars have more freedom, making these shows the perfect place for “You Had to Be There” moments.

Like Dean Ambrose laying face down in the ring as the arena emptied.

In the main event WWE‘s Sunday event in Fort Myers, FL, Ambrose successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins. But after the match, Rollins decided Ambrose needed a Curb Stomp. And after getting his skull smashed into the ring, Ambrose thought he’d try some performance art.

But Ambrose was only just getting started. As fan shuffled out of the arena, Ambrose remained motionless in the ring for 15 minutes.

The show ended 15 minutes ago. Dean Ambrose is still in the ring. @BennettWWE is taking the ring down as Ambrose lays motionless in the ring. Amazing performance art. #WWEFortMyers pic.twitter.com/Adwf6b4XHi — Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) January 7, 2019

This is wrestling at it’s finest. While we all know Ambrose is OK, it’s good to see some silliness in WWE’s ring. Ambrose’s sell of the Curb-Stomp makes Rollins look like a juggernaut, the true objective for any heel. While won’t be seeing this spot on television, the power of the internet will make this footage live forever.