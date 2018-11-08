WWE’s Dean Ambrose Breaks Silence After Heel Turn

Since his heel turn and brutal beatdown of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose has been eerily quiet. But during a WWE Live Event on Tuesday Ambrose finally shared a quote.

Rollins and Ambrose have had interactions since the betrayal, but Rollins has done all of the talking. This Monday on Raw, Rollins was forced to defend their Tag Team Championships alone against the Authors of Pain. With no Ambrose around, Rollins lost decisively. However, after the Match Ambrose showed up to put his boots to the already spent Rollins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But on during WWE’s Live Event in Leeds on Tuesday, Ambrose finally addressed Rollins before their Intercontinental Championship.

“If you’d have just asked nicely, I might have just come out to help you,” Ambrose said via The Mirror. “But no, you’re too stupid and you’re too selfish! You wanted to do it all by yourself, and how did that work out for you? Lucky for you, tonight isn’t gonna be like last night, because I don’t give two cents about your stupid championship. All I care about tonight is beating your ass!”

True to his word, Ambrose was disqualified during the match for a low blow. THe spoiled Intercontinental Championship match is likely a sign of things to come as we round out the final months of 2019. Ambrose and Rollins are reportedly set to have that match for real at TLC in December. That remains to be seen, but it’s obvious WWE is heading in a direction that has Ambrose and Rollins entering a very bitter rivalry.