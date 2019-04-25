Dean Ambrose Refuses to Say What’s Next for Him After Leaving WWE

WWE.com hosted an interview between Michael Cole and all three members of The Shield on Sunday ahead of the The Shield’s Final Chapter WWE Network event. At the end of the interview Cole asked Ambrose, who is set to leave the company at the end of the month, what he plans on doing next.

Ambrose cut Cole off before he could finish the question.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Let me stop you right there, because I already know what your final question is gonna be, okay? And I don’t appreciate people putting words in my mouth, and I don’t appreciate people trying to tell the story of my life to fit their narrative, okay?” Ambrose said. “Eight years ago, I walked into this casino. And now I’m cashing in my chips, and I’m walking away from the table. I won the game. And what I do with the rest of my life from here on out, is my business. I answer to no one. This time, the million dollar man didn’t get what he wanted. Cause I can’t be bought.”

Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins went on to beat Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in a six-man tag match at the event. Ambrose closed out the show with a promo.

“We’re just like any one of you. Anything you want to do in your life, if you work hard, if you put your mind to it, if you don’t take know for an answer, if you bust your ass until you get to the finish line, you can do whatever you want in life. And Seth Rollins, Universal Champion, from right here [in the Quad Cities] is proof of that,” he said.

“If you want proof that you can overcome any obstacle in your life, now matter how big or how small, all you’ve got to do is look at this guy [points to Roman Reigns], who overcame something worse than any of us can even imagine. You look at him and you know you can do it too. If you’ve learned anything about The Shield, what The Shield is about, it’s about kicking down doors. It’s about taking what is yours. It’s about not taking no for an answer. And if somebody tries to tell you that you can’t do something, that you can’t be the thing you see yourself being, you stick your middle finger high in the air and you march forward. And you tell them The Shield said so.”

WWE announced Ambrose’s departure from the company back in January. He concludes his WWE career as a former WWE Champion, a Grand Slam Champion, a two-time tag champion and a Money in the Bank winner.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!