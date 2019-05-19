Demon Finn Balor vs. Andrade Booked for Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia

WWE announced another match for the upcoming Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning, pitting Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor against Andrade in a match for the Intercontinental Championship. The announcement specifically stated that Balor would be using his “Demon” form for the match.

“Where Andrade seeks to dethrone the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Bálor is out to prove his determined rival is barking up the wrong tree,” WWE.com wrote in the match’s announcement. “While Andrade is known for pushing his opponents to the edge, how will his killer instinct fare against the demonic force of Bálor’s dark entity?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s rare to see WWE announce Balor’s usage of the “Demon” before he does it himself on television, but WWE isn’t afraid to break its own rules when it comes to the Saudi Arabia events. Case and point, the show will be headlined by a returning Bill Goldberg as he takes on the Undertaker.

Balor hasn’t used the “Demon” since WrestleMania 35, where he defeated Bobby Lashley in a matte of minutes to win back the Intercontinental Championship. Since then his attention as been directed mostly towards Andrade, given that they’re now both members of the SmackDown Live roster. Both men will also compete in Sunday night’s Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Back in January Balor had an interview with ESPN where he reflected on his career with the WWE thus far. He admitted during the conversation that he felt he became Universal Champion, a title he won within a month of jumping to the main roster only to drop the following night due to injury.

“I feel like when I became Universal Champion for the first time, I think perhaps — all things considered, looking back — it may have happened too soon, and I wasn’t ready,” Balor told ESPN. “And that was just … that injury was kind of the universe’s way of saying, ‘Hey, Finn, time to knuckle down and work a little harder.’ I thought it was very fitting for my career that it happened the way it happened. It was like another obstacle has been put in my way.

“I worked for six years to get out of the independent scene, the United Kingdom and then, you know, and worked for eight years in Japan to establish myself there Left [there] and worked for two years to help build NXT and then here I come to WWE, and I’m a house on fire and in three weeks I’ve got the Universal Title in my hands. I feel like it was a very fitting kind of end to that story to kind of knock me back down a peg or two, and then knock me back to the bottom of the pile and make me really fight for what I needed to.”

Super ShowDown takes place on June 7 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.