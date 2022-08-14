Deonna Purrazzo Calls VXT Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles win Dream Come True, Reveals NXT Team she Loves

Impact Wrestling's Knockouts Tag Team Division has two new Champions, as Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green defeated Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary to become the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions at Emergence. Purrazzo and Green have long wanted to be a Tag Team, and during their time in WWE they even pitched it but had the idea shot down for rather ridiculous reasons. Since both returned to Impact there have been some teases of possibly teaming up, but it hadn't happened before recently. Now they have claimed Title gold as a team, and Purrazzo broke down why now was the time to finally bring VXT together in Impact Wrestling and even gave a shoutout to a current NXT 2.0 team in a new interview with MuscleManMalcom.

"It is a dream come true for Chelsea and I to finally see VXT in real life. We always joked that we were the greatest tag team that never actually was and we actually are now," Purrazzo said.

Purrazzo also addressed the Knockouts Tag Team division overall, revealing two current Impact stars she hopes to see team up as a Tag Team. She also spotlighted a Tag Team in NXT 2.0 as well as Gisele Shaw.

"I think our Knockouts tag division has grown," Purrazzo said. "We just kind of saw the disbanding of The Influence, so I'm interested to see what Gisele does next, and who kind of becomes a new tag team. I'd love to see Killer Kelly and Masha be a tag team. Do you know who else I love on NXT? Valentina and [Yulisa] are freaking awesome! I love their energy and I love that they are just so proud of their heritage and putting it out there and they mesh, both of them together."

Purrazzo and Green had pitched being part of a Tag Team during their in NXT, but they were told that being best friends doesn't mean you're a Tag Team. They would both end up leaving the company and would reunite in Impact, though they wouldn't team-up right away. Now VXT is officially here, and it will be intriguing to see who their next challengers are and how long they can hold on to those Championship Titles.

Who do you want to see VXT face next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful