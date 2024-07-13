Documentary on Will Ospreay’s Final Days in Japan and Journey to AEW Released

AEW star Will Ospreay has released a documentary that goes over his final days as a top star in New Japan Pro Wrestling and on the independent scene, specifically his final match in RevPro. The documentary also dives into Ospreay’s double life in Japan, and how appreciative he is of the culture and people. Ospreay joined AEW earlier this year following his departure from Japan, as his final match was in February. His first match as an official AEW roster member took place at AEW Revolution in March, the same show that Sting had his last match. He faced Konosuke Takeshita and many believed it to be a show stealer.

“I had this documentary filmed of my last matches in New Japan & Revolution Pro. To really show how much both companies really played a huge part in me maturing into a man,” Ospreay wrote on X. “Beyond grateful for everything that they both gave me & I miss them so much. Big thank you to @markashleyfilms for capturing and editing this, hope you all enjoy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since Ospreay took the leap of faith to come to the United States, he’s become one of AEW’s fastest rising stars. He captured his first championship in the company in May at Double or Nothing and has been involved in the picture for AEW’s top prize, the AEW World Championship. Heading into August, Ospreay will head home to England for the first time since his final RevPro show which AEW President Tony Khan attended. There is a high probability that if AEW does in fact sign former WWE star Ricochet to a contract, given their history, he could be Ospreay’s opponent for AEW All In.

“I don’t know how much longer he has got in his contract, but I think it might be up soon, man, I don’t know. I want him to know that there are people here that genuinely appreciate his work and I want to wrestle him again. I want him back here,” Ospreay recently told Comicbook. “I want him to know that there isn’t a bar. You are the f–king bar.”

Before he does that, though, he will go up against former AEW World Champion MJF next week and they have thrown more than a few shots at each other in the lead up to the match. MJF referred to the champion as a “talentless hack” prompting the “Aerial Assassin” to respond on live television. Fans are used to Ospreay delivering extremely fiery promos but ended up disappointed by his execution on Dynamite. He responded to fans apologizing for his mistake and letting them know he’d do better next time.

Check out the full documentary on YouTube below..

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on AEW.