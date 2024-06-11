WWE Raw: Bron Breakker Sends Ricochet to the Hospital After Vicious Attack

Rumors have been swirling all week that the former United States Champion Ricochet is on his way out of WWE when his current contract expires. He was said to have gave notice to WWE officials that his time with the company would be coming to an end shortly, and there were plans in progress to write him off television. Tonight's WWE Raw was believed to be his last night on the red brand, and it certainly appeared that way by the end of the night.

First, Ricochet manifested out of thin air to take out Bron Breakker during his match with former NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov. He was getting ready to spear him into oblivion when Ricochet leaped through the air and off of the barricade which halted him in his tracks. It caught Breakker so off guard that after his win, he located Ricochet backstage and picked him up and threw him head first into a WWE production truck. But he wasn't done with his assault -- Breakker then grabbed him and threw him through a glass windshield (yes, REAL glass!).

Ricochet's partner, WWE announcer Samantha Irvin, watched it all go down ringside and quickly made her way to the backstage are where he was being shuttled away in an ambulance. Irvin made it clear that she wants to go with him to the hospital. With Irvin gone, Pat McAfee took over announcing the main event from the commentary desk.

In a recent interview with Comicbook, one of Ricochet's greatest opponents, Will Ospreay, spoke about his contract and stated he'd like to have him in AEW. "I don't know how much longer he has got in his contract, but I think it might be up soon, man, I don't know. I want him to know that there are people here that genuinely appreciate his work and I want to wrestle him again. I want him back here," Ospreay said. "I want him to know that there isn't a bar. You are the f--king bar."

Ricochet's current five-year WWE contract is said to expire this summer, and in a post to X, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that his deal would be up in time for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium this August. Comicbook will continue to monitor Ricochet's contract situation and provide updates when they become available.