AEW’s Will Ospreay Gives Daniel Garcia Health Update, Accepts MJF Title Challenge on Dynamite

MJF went from most beloved to most hated over the course of a week thanks to his brutal turn on Daniel Garcia, and that was before he went on a tirade about how the AEW fans threw him to the side for others while he was away. Tonight MJF was also a topic of discussion, though mostly from the point of view of Will Ospreay, who delivered a promo about the role he plays in AEW and why it’s bothering MJF so much since he returned. Ospreay also gave an update on Garcia, revealing that he still doesn’t have feeling in his arms and is not close to a return to the ring. MJF would respond to Ospreay, and after their back and forth a challenge was given for the International Championship on Dynamite.

An Update on Garcia

Ospreay started out his promo by addressing MJF’s actions against Garcia. “So last week at the end of Dynamite I’ll be honest with you guys, I was appalled and disgusted, but being honest, I’m not surprised. I have heard rumors about MJF, I’ve heard rumors that you are one of the most insecure men in pro wrestling. And you showed it, because a guy like Daniel Garcia earns every opportunity he gets, and the moment that he starts creeping up on MJF’s popularity, he does whatever it takes to stop it,” Ospreay said.

“Daniel Garcia is still at home now with no feeling in his arms and no idea on when he’s going to come back to pro wrestling, if he comes back, and you want to blame the people. You want to blame them for opening up and being vulnerable to them, you being open, and you’ve spoken about your ADD. Bruv, I have ADHD and it doesn’t give me an excuse to be a little prick,” Ospreay said.

Why You Don’t Like Me

“Listen right, I’ve only had a few interactions with MJF, and I can already tell you don’t like me. Reason 1, that bidding war of 2024 didn’t really go your way, because Tony Khan would rather spend his money on guys who would elevate AEW rather than bury it,” Ospreay said. “Reason no. 2, apparently I’m a talentless hack. Alright, you’re welcome to that opinion, but last time I checked I’m in Calgary yeah. Very well-educated, smart, pro wrestling fans, I think we CAN all agree I’ve goT more talent in my left nUT than you do in your entire body bruv.”

“And I think the main reason you don’t like me is because I remind people what the identity of AEW is meant to be. I represent the foundation of this place. You came swarming back after your injury and you had a tattoo on your calf with AEW, bet on yourself, but if you were really honest, it would say AEW, all about myself you selfish little prick. You only care about yourself, and I’ll be honest with you guys, the moment I stepped foot in AEW, I’ve been cleaning up someone else’s mess, and I found the guy I’ve been cleaning up after,” Ospreay said.

MJF’s music hit and then MJF appeared on screen. “I’ve beaten every one of their favorites that they thought were top guys and guess what, they all fell beneath my feet. Do you think you’re any different? I don’t have to murder myself to get them interested in me. I just have to speak,” MJF said. “The difference is I’m not replaceable. You on the other hand?”

MJF wasn’t about to answer a challenge tonight, but he had a challenge of his own to make for next week. “Say next week MJF vs Will Ospreay for the international championship. That way for the first time in your career you won’t be wrestling for stars Will, I’ll be punching you in the face until you start seeing them,” MJF said.

