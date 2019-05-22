WWE SmackDown: Dolph Ziggler Returns, Lays Waste to Kofi Kingston

Tuesday night became the night of returns for WWE.

After Big E made his return to WWE television at the beginning of SmackDown Live, Dolph Ziggler followed suit about an hour later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the Kofi Kingston and Sami Zayn match, which was won by Kingston, Paul Heyman emerged on the ramp with the Money In The Bank briefcase in hand. He teased the fact that Lesnar might be there to cash in his championship opportunity.

However, as Kingston urged him to bring it on from the ring, he was jumped from behind by Ziggler.

Ziggler used the sneak attack to lay waste to Kingston all over the ringside area, including taking him to the announce position and beating him senseless with a chair. He wrapped the chair around Kingston’s neck and hammered on it.

Eventually, WWE officials came out to break up the fight and Ziggler left to a chorus of boos. Or so we thought. He came back and continued to smash the chair into Kingston’s neck one more time. This time, he walked away emotionless as the fans continued to boo.

Officials brought out a stretcher to haul Kingston away on as he cringed in pain. As they rolled him up the ramp to the stage area, he pulled himself off of the stretcher and limped toward the back on his own accord, WWE Championship in hand. The announcers noted that he’s a proud man who wants to walk out on his own.

Ziggler last wrestled at the Royal Rumble earlier this year on January 27th in Phoenix, Arizona.