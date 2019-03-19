Drew McIntyre Lays Down WrestleMania 35 Challenge for Roman Reigns

It’s not quite official, but it looks like we’ll see Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35.

Before his match with Seth Rollins on Raw, McIntyre cut a scathing promo that ended by challenging Reigns on April 7. Due to getting banged around by McIntyre last week, Reigns was off for Raw so The Big Dog has yet to reply. However, barring something drastic, Reigns will likely accept McIntyre’s invitation next week.

For both Superstars, this is a great match. McIntyre gets a huge stage to prove that he’s an imminent Universal Championship, and Roman Reigns gets to resume his singles career, likely starting his own journey for the big red belt. Each Superstar needed something significant to do at Mania and with all of the titles spoken for, options were thin. However, with this decision, WWE ensures that two of their most prized possessions will have a big night at WM35.