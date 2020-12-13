Drew McIntyre Describes The Worst Bump Of His Wrestling Career

Drew McIntyre has had quite a 2020. One could certainly make the argument that he has been the MVP of the men's division in WWE. The Scotish wrestler began the year winning the Royal Rumble in Houston, TX. He went on to win the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar in a quick match at WrestleMania 36 at the WWE Performance Center. Throughout the pandemic era, he has held his own and kept his storylines interesting.

McIntyre wrestled Randy Orton at the Hell In A Cell PPV and lost the championship. He won it back a few weeks later on Raw. However, McIntyre took a heck of a fall during that match, off the side of the cage through an announce table.

During an appearance on The Bump this week (no pun intended), McIntyre described that fall.

"It really, really, really sucked. It was easily the worst fall of my entire career," he noted. "For some reason, I thought that table was going to break my fall, but it didn't."

McIntyre will face AJ Styles at WWE TLC next weekend. He spoke about why a match with Styles is something he has dreamt about for a long time.

"I've wanted this match since I was 16-years-old," he admitted. "We were like passing ships in the night - we kept missing each other. We tried to make the match back then at other independent promotions, but it never happened. When I was in NXT, he was on SmackDown. I moved to Raw, and he finally moved over to the same brand.

"Finally, the match is about to happen, and then he runs to SmackDown. I feel like, 'Oh, AJ is ducking me; this match is never going to happen.' Then he returns to Raw and brings with him an eight-foot-tall bodyguard. I was a little bit concerned. I don't care if he's at TLC. Perhaps, it gives him the advantage. I don't care if the odds are against me; I always find a way to overcome. But this match is going to be phenomenal!"

ComicBook.com spoke with McIntyre back in August. Check out that interview at this link.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcript.