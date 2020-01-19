Watch: Dwayne Johnson Thanks Fans For Their Condolences After His Father’s Death

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram on Sunday to post a lengthy video thanking his fans for their condolences following the death of his father, Rocky Johnson. The WWE Hall of Famer and WWF Tag Team Champion passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, and in the days that followed a multitude of fans, fellow wrestlers, promoters and promotions paid their respects to “The Soul Man.” WWE even released a two-minute tribute to him, which aired on FOX during this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.

“Thank you. My heart is so full of gratitude, deep in my bones, in my constitution, in my wiring, in my heart and in my mana for the outpouring of love and the support and the condolences that you have sent me and my family,” Johnson said.

“You have lifted my spirits in ways that I hope you can imagine. All your messages — your lengthy messages, your deep messages, all the stories you’ve shared with me — I’ve read as many of them as I possibly could,” Johnson continued. “The quality that it has provided me during this time has immeasurable and invaluable and I thank you guys and I love you for the support.

Johnson said he never got the chance to say goodbye to his father before his death. On Friday he uploaded a lengthy message directed to him.