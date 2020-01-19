Watch: Dwayne Johnson Thanks Fans For Their Condolences After His Father’s Death

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram on Sunday to post a lengthy video thanking his fans for their condolences following the death of his father, Rocky Johnson. The WWE Hall of Famer and WWF Tag Team Champion passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, and in the days that followed a multitude of fans, fellow wrestlers, promoters and promotions paid their respects to “The Soul Man.” WWE even released a two-minute tribute to him, which aired on FOX during this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.
“Thank you. My heart is so full of gratitude, deep in my bones, in my constitution, in my wiring, in my heart and in my mana for the outpouring of love and the support and the condolences that you have sent me and my family,” Johnson said.
Videos by ComicBook.com
View this post on Instagram
My family and I thank you. Go hug your loved ones hard. I love you. DJ #ripsoulman
“You have lifted my spirits in ways that I hope you can imagine. All your messages — your lengthy messages, your deep messages, all the stories you’ve shared with me — I’ve read as many of them as I possibly could,” Johnson continued. “The quality that it has provided me during this time has immeasurable and invaluable and I thank you guys and I love you for the support.
Johnson said he never got the chance to say goodbye to his father before his death. On Friday he uploaded a lengthy message directed to him.
View this post on Instagram
I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐