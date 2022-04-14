The Rock Roasts Some of His Throwback Looks

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has sported some iconic looks throughout his wrestling and acting careers. But even “The People’s Champ” isn’t afraid to roast himself from time to time. This week he uploaded a photo of himself from the MTV Video Music Awards from what looks like his WWE days, and even he didn’t have an explanation for his choice of outfit. He wrote, “Our #YoungRock Season 2 has me reminiscing on my early wrestling days, and let me be the first to say…..What in the Cinnamon Toast Crunch F— was I thinking wearing this UNBUTTONED Gold Lamé outfit with rattlesnake boots.”

Then on Thursday he retweeted a photo of himself from his high school days with the caption, “16 year old Dwayne Johnson looks even older than current Dwayne Johnson.” Johnson jokingly wrote back, “Yes as I approach my 50 millionth birthday – even at 16, I always brought new meaning to the term ‘He’s an old soul.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week’s Young Rock got the attention of wrestling fans as a scene from 1996 had a child actor playing a young Roman Reigns, who then challenged young Johnson to a match. Johnson’s actor responded by saying that match could only happen at a WrestleMania, which was the show’s way of acknowledging the dream match between Rock and Reigns that fans have been waiting to see.

Johnson spoke with ComicBook last November and talked about the possibility of a WWE return, saying, “I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run. I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense.”

“It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills,” he later added. “I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see down the road.”