Dwayne The Rock Johnson Endorses Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House

While Bray Wyatt hasn’t appeared on WWE television over the past two weeks, he has stayed active on Twitter in his new, psychotic persona. Back on June 27 he reached out to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, saying he forgives the former WWE Champion for mocking him back at WrestleMania 32.

“Dear @TheRock, I wanted you to know I forgive you for exploiting my love for frozen pizza pockets in front of the worlds largest wrestling crowd. Through therapy and and The Muscle Man Dance™️, I’m all better now! Ps. Jumanji was 🔥,” Wyatt wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A week later, Johnson finally responded.

Dear Bray, I’m pleased to hear your therapy has been successful. Frozen pizza pocket vulnerability is not easy to expose. You’re a better man for it and I’m proud of you.

And yes, you will love the new Jumanji this Christmas. Ps, you’re bat shit crazy.

And. I. Love. It. https://t.co/hBDX17BGJn — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 4, 2019

Dear Bray, I’m pleased to hear your therapy has been successful. Frozen pizza pocket vulnerability is not easy to expose. You’re a better man for it and I’m proud of you. And yes, you will love the new Jumanji this Christmas,” Johnson wrote. “Ps, you’re bat shit crazy. And. I. Love. It.”

Johnson’s last official WWE match took place at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas when he accepted in an impromptu match with The Wyatt Family’s (Erick) Rowan. He won in just six seconds with a Rock Bottom, then had a returning John Cena help him chase off Wyatt and the rest of his faction.

While Wyatt has not put on new editions of his Firefly Fun House segments in recent weeks, several of his puppets from the segments have popped up in the background of various backstage segments, including Mercy The Buzzard, Abby The Witch and Ramblin’ Rabbit.

Wyatt first premiered his pre-taped Firefly Fun House segments in late Apirl and went on to reveal his new alter-ego, a demonic clown known as The Fiend. His new look turned out to be a creation of horror special effects icon Tom Savini and his production team

Jason Baker, who works with Savini, directed Wyatt’s segments and gave some insight into his creative process in a recent interview.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”