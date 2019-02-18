WWE Announces D-Generation X as 2019 Hall of Fame Inductees

D-Generation X is officially going into WWE‘s Hall of Fame.

Per ESPN, the iconic Attitude Era gang will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame on April 6 in Brooklyn, NY. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg, Billy Gun, and most notably, Chyna were all announced as 2019’s first inductees.

“I think it’s the most meaningful for us all to go in together and to be recognized together,” Triple H ESPN. “Because I think both groups were [just] as impactful.”

There have been several installments of DX in WWE, but the most salient chapters were the original trio of Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Chyna, then the rebooted version of Triple H, X-Pac, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, and Chyna.

“If you mention DX, depending on your age group and time, I think the unique thing about DX is for a lot of people they see DX and they go, ‘It’s Shawn, Hunter, and Chyna,’ Levesque said. “To an even bigger group, during the prime Attitude Era when everything was the hottest, it was the group of the five of us. It was Dog, Billy, me, Kid, and Chyna.”

While DX is certainly deserving of its own wing in WWE Hall of Fame the real catharsis comes to form the inclusion of Chyna. Due to her controversial years outside of WWE, Vince McMahon & Co. have been reluctant to acknowledge her with a Hall of Fame induction.

“Look, people believe what they want to believe. When I said a few years ago on the Austin podcast, or show, or whatever you want to call it, there’s complexities around it,” said Levesque. “But absolutely, definitely deserves to be in there. It’d be tough to pick a female that was more impactful on the business. She did something that was completely so out of left field that it wasn’t even being considered when we first brought it up for her to come in. It wasn’t even a consideration… it wasn’t an easy thing, and against all odds she did all of that. She earned everybody’s trust. She won over the fans. She won over the boys. She did all of it.