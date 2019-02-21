How WWE Told X-Pac He Was a Hall of Famer

Given membership in two of wrestling’s most impactful factions—D-Generation X and the NWO—Sean “X-Pac” Waltman always had a resume worthy of Hall of Fame consideration. But this week, X-Pac finally got the call that so many wrestlers dream of.

During an episode of his podcast X-Pac 1,2,360, Waltman revealed how he officially become a WWE Hall of Famer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Anytime anyone has ever asked me {about going into the HOF}, I can just think of so many people that should go into the Hall of Fame. From generations past that haven’t gone in yet. For me it’s important to see those people go in while they are still around to enjoy the induction… I got a text from Mark Carrano [Head of Talent Relations], and he was just like ‘Hey, can we talk?’ and I just assumed it was about signing my contract [Legend’s Deal] because I had the FedEx package and contract sitting on my table. And finally he called and he’s like ‘I just talked to Paul [Levesque]…’ I can’t remember the words exactly how he said it and then he went ‘you’re going into the Hall of Fame.’ And I just about s—t,” he said.

But on top of the delightful news, Waltman was then told that Chyna, Billy Gunn, and Road Dogg would also be getting the nod.

“And then he explained with DX and everyone’s going in, Joanie [Chyna] included… it’s not that I don’t feel worthy because I do understand the things I have done in the industry, in my career and all of that but I am just blown away by all of it. I’ve done things in my career you know, accomplishments, and being in DX, NWO, the Kliq all of that. You go ‘okay eventually that will happen’ but I wasn’t sure that I would still be around for it to be honest with you. Cause not everyone is gonna make it up to that stage. So yeah, I am just grateful,” he said.

While DX going in is certainly significant, the inclusion of Chyna is the biggest story of the group’s induction. A few years ago, Triple H said that Chyna’s stint in the adult film industry had given WWE pause in her Hall of Fame bid, and even now that she’s in, he told ESPN it’s still a sensitive topic.

“Look, people believe what they want to believe,” he said. “When I said a few years ago on the Austin podcast, or show, or whatever you want to call it, there’s complexities around it. But absolutely, definitely deserves to be in there. It’d be tough to pick a female that was more impactful on the business. She did something that was completely so out of left field that it wasn’t even being considered when we first brought it up for her to come in. It wasn’t even a consideration … it wasn’t an easy thing, and against all odds she did all of that. She earned everybody’s trust. She won over the fans. She won over the boys. She did all of it,” he said.

“From that standpoint, absolutely 100 percent deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, and should probably be more than once — as a group, but individually as well,” he continued. “There’s more complexity to that than meets the eye, but here we are. I’m just happy that it’s here. I’m happy for her family, the people that she was close to, that hopefully this is super-meaningful to them. I know it would be to her. It’s a great thing — very deserving.”

[H/T Fightful]