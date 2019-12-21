Edge Addresses Reports That He Is Preparing For WWE Return

Rumors have been circulating for month snow that WWE Hall of Famer Edge could be on his way to an in-ring return for WWE.

As recently as this week, there was a report that speculated that Edge could be making an appearance as early as at the WWE Royal Rumble in Houston next month, or at the very least by WrestleMania 36 in Tampa.

That speculation came out of a recent report from PWInsider’s Mike Johnson that Edge had re-signed with WWE following being cleared for an in-ring return. Rumors of a return by Edge to WWE started circulating in October when there were first reports about him being medically cleared to return. He had allegedly negotiated with both WWE and AEW prior to re-signing with WWE. Johnson noted that Edge was spotted in Pittsburgh, home to WWE’s Dr. Joseph Maroon, around that time.

It should be noted that Edge denied the reports at the time that he had been cleared to wrestle again. He did admit that he believes he could wrestle a match if given the chance but said that he didn’t believe WWE medical would allow it. These comments were made during an edition of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness.

Edge (Adam Copeland) once again fired back at the in-ring return rumors on Friday.

Still not and still not. Period. — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) December 20, 2019

Now, there’s going to be some skepticism by some about Edge’s comments on the alleged return due to what recently happened with John Morrison. Morrison’s return to the company was reported months ago, though he publicly denies the reports. However, it was eventually revealed that he had re-signed with the company.

Since retiring from WWE in 2011 due to neck injuries, Edge has only had one physical moment with WWE between the ropes: he speared Elias at SummerSlam in Toronto this past August.

If Edge was able to return to WWE, who would you want to see him wrestle against? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all the latest in the world of WWE.