Watch: A Better Look at Edge’s First Spear in His Royal Rumble Return

Edge made his stunning return to WWE on Sunday night at the Royal Rumble, much to the shock and delight of the 40,000+ fans watching him arrive at Minute Maid Park in Houston. After drinking in the ovation from the crowd, the WWE Hall of Famer ditched his trench coat, hit the ring and immediately delivered his first Spear of the night to Dolph Ziggler. But if you were watching at home and wanted to see Edge‘s first Spear in an official match in nearly a decade, you were out of luck because WWE instead cut to a reaction shot of the crowd and missed the moment.

Fans were furious over the misstep (you can see some of their reactions here), but it wasn’t long before different angles from the moment made their way online.

The Vikings star entered the match at No. 21, and made it all the way to the final three before getting knocked off the apron by Roman Reigns. Moments later Drew McIntyre eliminated “The Big Dog” to win the bout.

Reports of Edge returning the company had been popping up for months, though he had consistently denied them in interviews and on Twitter. Shortly after the match new reports came out from PWInsider (who had broken most of his return stories over the past few months) stating he had recently signed a three-year deal but would not be wrestling on a weekly basis.

Edge took to Instagram with a classic photo following his return.

He also addressed the fact that his wife, Beth Phoenix, had suffered a head injury during the Women’s Rumble match and lost quite a bit of blood before being eliminated.

My wife is a badass — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 27, 2020

“The Rated-R Superstar” initially retired in 2011 due to spinal stenosis stemming from the multiple neck injuries he had suffered over the years. While he continued to pop up on WWE programming in the years that followed, it wasn’t until SummerSlam 2019 when he finally was able to get physical by spearing Elias.

So what does WWE have planned for the legend now? Well he had a few noticeable interactions with AJ Styles and his Rated-RKO tag partner Randy Orton, both of which could be programs worthy of a spot at WrestleMania.