Conflicting Reports Surrounding Deal Between WWE and Rapper Eminem

Is rapper Eminem going to contribute to the soundtrack for WWE 2K20? Well it depends on who you ask.

Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp reported on Tuesday that the platinum-selling rapper would be following in the footsteps of Jay-Z and P. Diddy by curating a soundtrack for WWE’s annual video game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Beyond soundtrack work, we’re told there’s also an agreement for Eminem to appear on an episode of WWE Smackdown later this year,” Sapp wrote. “The deal, reached today, was put together in part to promote the launch of WWE Smackdown Live on the Fox Network.”

But later in the day Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin got Eminem’s spokesperson Dennis Dennehy on record denying the deal.

“There was a very brief, exploratory conversation that involved a third party and 2K Sports, not Eminem’s team,” Dennehy said. “It has not gone beyond preliminary discussions, and any reports to the contrary are false. Right now there are no plans to further pursue it.”

Sapp stood by the initial report, tweeting “Eminem’s team can deny it all they want, wait until the fall :)” after Satin’s story dropped.

WWE is set to move SmackDown Live from the USA Network to FOX starting on Oct. 19, moving the show from Tuesday nights to Friday nights. While FOX CEO Charlie Collier stated back in early February that the Blue Brand’s position on Friday night’s on network television will be “short term,” he did hint at other WWE shows taking place on other FOX channels.

WWE announced in February that the company would hold another Superstar Shake-up for April 16-17, which many fans believe will be when WWE starts putting more emphasis on the Blue Brand by sending some of its biggest stars to that show.

This week’s WWE television continued the build to WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7. As of Tuesday night, six matches have been announced for the show — Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, Batista vs. Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match, Shane McMahon vs. The Miz, Kurt Angle vs. TBD in a retirement match and Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. the winner of an ongoing 205 Live tournament.