Enzo Amore Comments on Crashing WWE Survivor Series

Survivor Series gave us plenty to talk about, but Enzo Amore‘s cameo and subsequent booting from the show may be the most remarkable story from Sunday. And not one to miss an opportunity to comment, Amore tweeted shortly after being kicked out of the Staples Center.

Dressed in a low-budget disguise, Amore was spotted by fans watching Survivor Series from home. As word of Amore’s presence swept the Internet, the former Cruiserweight Champion stood up from his second-row seat and literally cut his “How You Doin?” promo. WWE security was on him in seconds and he was ushered out of the building.

No one is quite sure of Enzo’s motives and now they are commented, we still don’t know.

Just checked…. Still Certfied. — real1 (@real1) November 19, 2018

Apparently you can’t vape inside the staples center. #HowYouDoin!? — real1 (@real1) November 19, 2018

The second tweet is in reference to the headlines Amore made last week after being kicked off a commercial flight for vaping. Amore does have an album coming out so Survivor Series was likely an attempt to snag attention.

PWIsider says WWE, particularly its Superstars, was not happy about Amore’s actions. The report suggests that WWE has instructed the locker room to not comment on Amore’s moment, a guess that is correct so far.

Amore did reportedly injure a woman during his attempt to evade WWE security. The details of that are still a little muddy. She was treated by staff and was able to return to her seat for the remainder of the show.