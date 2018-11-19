Watch: More Footage of Enzo Amore Getting Booted From Staples Center at WWE Survivor Series

As our timeline continues to flood with Enzo Amore‘s impromptu appearance at Survivor Series, new footage of his unceremonious exit just arrive.

After being spotted by several fans watching Survivor Series form home, Amore stood up from his second-row seat and actually cut his old “How You Doin?” promo. Once WWE’s security saw him in action, Amore split but was still ushered out by security. In the new video via Pro Wrestling Sheet, Amore is pushed out of the arena as fans chant “let him stay.”

No one is sure why Amore showed up at Survivor Series, but he does currently live in Los Angeles. He nor WWE have said a word about his appearance on Sunday, but this story is likely not done.