Eric Bischoff Calls AEW’s Tony Khan A MF’er For Jab at WCW

Eric Bischoff recently addressed some comments by AEW’s Tony Khan on his 83 Weeks podcast, and while the response was a bit delayed, Bischoff didn’t mince words when he finally offered up his comments. The comment in particular that Bischoff is responding to has to do when Khan, who is President of AEW, was asked about comparisons to WCW, especially lately, since they’ve been able to beat NXT in the ratings more weeks than not. Khan said they are doing things “differently to Eric Bischoff,” and as you might expect, Bischoff didn’t take too kindly to that, calling Khan a motherf***** in his reply and essentially saying that Khan and AEW are just following the WCW blueprint (via WrestlingNews.co).

“We are going to do everything different than Eric Bischoff did” Bischoff said. “Well guess what mf’er, you’re doing about as much of what I did as anybody else in the industry. So, you know, it’s, I’m not defensive about that. I think it’s just a fact if you look at things objectively, the things that we did on Nitro, you’re still seeing today.”

“There are things that change the nature. The landscape, the entire industry, and I think it’s even fair to say that WWE wouldn’t be the company it is today had it not been for the pressure, the influence of WCW. And frankly, the template that we created that they were able to follow and took to the next level,” Bischoff said.

Bischoff did say he is rooting for AEW, which is why Khan’s comments were a bit of a surprise to him.

“Look, I got nothing against Tony. I love AEW, I am rooting for their success. I’m referring to an interview that he [Khan] did a while back and I never read it, I didn’t pay any attention to anything in that particular week online because I was travelling. But I was doing 83 Weeks with Christie Olson on YouTube last Wednesday and she brought it to my attention. Just kind of caught me by surprise with it, you know. To hear Tony Kahn kind of dismissing WCW. And I think the suggestion is he’s doing everything the opposite of what WCW did.”

“Well good luck with that. So far it’s been promoted with 100 million dollars and he’s proved that he can compete with the WWE development territory,” Bischoff said. “And all of a sudden he thinks he’s Vince McMahon, good luck with that brother. Can’t wait to see how it all turns out but I’m rooting for you. I really am I know it sounds like I’m not but I really am.”

