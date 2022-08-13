Erick Redbeard Joins Danhausen at AEW's Quake by the Lake on Rampage

The Gunn Club came out to the ring for tonight's Rampage ready for a fight, and that's what they got, as the second night of Quake by the Lake fun had Danhausen being joined by former WWE star Erick Redbeard (known in WWE as Erick Rowan). Beardhausen, as the team would be known, came out swinging thanks to Redbeard, but the Gunn Club would get back on track after a while, isolating Danhausen from his partner. While Beardhausen would come back with a vengeance, the Gunn Club would ultimately win the match.

While Redbeard appeared on Rampage and Quake by the Lake, recent reports say that he is not signed full-time with AEW. He has previously appeared in AEW, with his in-ring debut coming at this year's AEW Revolution, where he teamed up Penta Oscuro and PAC to take on the House of Black. Redbeard first appeared on AEW TV during the company's special Brodie Lee Celebration of Life show in 2020.

As for what's next for Redbeard and AEW, that remains to be seen. It does seem like he has a great relationship with AEW, so perhaps we'll see him make more special appearances in the future as opposed to a lengthier run. That said, you never know what to expect from AEW, so perhaps he ends up making a full run at some point down the line.

Next up for AEW is All Out, and though the card is still forming, there are a few matches that have been confirmed. The World Trios Championship Tournament for the World Trios Championship will conclude at All Out with the Final match, and some are already hoping that Kenny Omega will find some way to be involved with it. The only other confirmed match is a singles match between Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston, though there are some other matches that will likely make the card.

One would be the AEW World Championship unification match between AEW World Champion CM Punk and AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley. It would also make sense for TBS Champion Jade Cargill to defend her Title against Athena at the event, and hopefully, AEW World Champion Thunder Rosa will also have a match there too.

