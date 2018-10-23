Eva Marie Discusses Ronda Rousey’s Early Backstage Heat in WWE

Eva Marie is no stranger to scrutiny, even among her WWE peers. And she sees a bit of a kindred spirit in Ronda Rousey

In the months leading up to her WWE arrival, Rousey’s name drew salty quotes from a few female Superstars. But after her Royal Rumble debut, a chunk of the women’s locker room outwardly disagreed with WWE’s high profile introduction of the former UFC Champion.

Things have cooled since, but during an interview with Collider, Marie was asked if the women of WWE may have issues with Rousey’s robust diet of major opportunities

“I understand on both ends of the spectrum. You have girls who have been there for decades and they haven’t been given the opportunity that Ronda just walks in and gets it,” said Maire.

However, even though some Superstars may have experienced a hint of jealousy, Marie doesn’t believe they have grounds to resent Rousey.

“WWE is a soap opera. She was written to get the title. I understand girls being upset. But you can’t be really upset at Ronda for just taking that opportunity and running with it. And you could be upset with her if she didn’t take it seriously, but clearly, that girl’s taking it seriously. She’s training, she’s showing up, and she’s putting in the work,” she said.

It would be hard to argue against anything Rousey has done in 2018. Like Marie, Rousey was sent to the main roster with little wrestling experience. And also like Marie, Rousey was routinely criticized. But Rousey has seemingly melted any and all animosity from fans and wrestlers alike en route to becoming arguably WWE’s top attraction. Considering Rousey is so new at this, she’s basically a wrestling unicorn.

It’s impossible to know if Rousey still faces any animosity behind WWE’s curtain, but if the girls backstage were smart, they’d be thankful for having an undisputed star to work with. While she’s still a young Champion, match with Ronda Rousey could eventually make someone’s career. And never before as WWE had that kind of firepower with their women’s division.