Eva Marie Set for CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother

Eva Marie is now Natalie Eva Marie. WWE fans will always recall her for her patently red hair, but now it’s purple and will be seen on the next edition of CBS’ Big Brother.

CBS recently announced the cast doe Season Two of Celebrity Big Brother. The show will have a special two-night premiere on Jan. 21-22 airing at 8 pm ET. Here’s the rest of the cast:

Tom Green

Former WWE Superstar and actress Eva Marie

Former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci

Actor/host Jonathan Bennett

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte

Former NFL star Ricky Williams

Reality star Tamar Braxton

Olympic athlete Lolo Jones

Kato Kaelin

Reality star Kandi Burruss

Actor Joey Lawrence

Dina Lohan

WWE fans haven’t seen much of the 34-year-old Marie since she left the company in 2017. In that time she’s been landing acting gigs and starting her own fashion line.

While Marie’s time in WWE was brief, she made quite the impression. Even though her most significant camera time came on Total Divas, Marie proved to be a memorable WWE Superstar. Before leaving the company it looks like WWE was positioning her to be a top-level heel, whose gimmick was that she never wrestled. Before that could fully manifest she violated WWE’s Wellness Policy and would leave the company after her suspension lifted.

But in a 2018 interview with TooFab, Marie hinted that her time in WWE may not be done.

“Oh, my goodness, for sure. WWE, for me, is where it all started. You never know, I could show up on a Monday Night Raw, I could come down to SmackDown Live and snatch that title real quick. Never leave me out, you never know what’s creeping around the corner, if you know what I mean,” she said.

Marie would even tease a return to Total Divas.

“You never know. It’s definitely a possibility. I love that show and I think everybody needs a little bit of Natalie Eva Marie in their life, so why not spread it everywhere.”