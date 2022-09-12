Former WWE Superstar Hospitalized Due to Allergic Reaction

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie revealed on social media that she was rushed to the hospital over Labor day weekend due to an allergic reaction to fire ant bites she suffered while on her farm. She noted in her comment section that "all is well now," putting her fans at ease. Marie signed a multi-year contract with WWE back in October 2020 that would see her eventually return to the promotion in the summer of the following year. She would work primarily alongside Doudrop on the Raw roster but only competed in seven matches before getting released again last November.

Despite numerous stars getting brought back since Triple H took over WWE Creative following Vince McMahon's departure from the company, there have been no rumors of Marie getting brought back. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

This story is developing...