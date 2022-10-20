New WWE NXT Trademark Hints at a New Show

World Wrestling Entertainment's developmental brand has evolved significantly over the past decade. What once was a non-televised entity that filmed out of a small warehouse in Tampa evolved into NXT, an amalgamation of the competition series of the same time and what was once Florida Championship Wrestling. Just two years after it being streaming its episodes on Hulu, NXT began to boom once it started airing quarterly specials on the WWE Network. Full Sail Arena turned into the Barclays Center, a fully home-grown roster became a haven for independent wrestling sensations, and this so-called developmental became a fully-fledged third brand.

Things transformed again in Fall 2019 when NXT started airing on network television. While AEW would ultimately defeat the black and yellow brand in their simultaneous Wednesday time slot, NXT has remained on the USA Network, moving to Tuesdays. The brand underwent a makeover, added NXT Level Up to its catalog, and has welcomed multiple main roster stars to its programming for one-off appearances.

If a new trademark is any indication, the white and gold may now have a third show on the way. WWE filed to trademark "NXT Deadline" on October 15th for "a show about professional wrestling."

Mark For: NXT DEADLINE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.

It's unclear as to whether this new program will be another in-ring series or if it will fall more into the talk show category. With WWE Raw airing on Mondays, NXT on Tuesdays, AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays, Impact Wrestling on Thursdays, and WWE SmackDown as well as AEW Rampage on Fridays, there is not much unoccupied room for another NXT show on weekly television. That makes NXT Deadline more likely to be either a Peacock or YouTube series.

