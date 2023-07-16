Fan Favorite Impact Wrestling and WWE Star Returns at Slammiversary

You never know what to expect when Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view rolls around, and the same is true of this year’s action-packed edition. Alongside the bevy of Championship matches on the card, Impact Wrestling President Scott D’Amore will return to the ring for a match against Bully Ray and Deaner. What wasn’t known ahead of the match was who D’Amore’s partner would be. There was a hint during a conversation on the phone with D’Amore, but Slammiversary provided the answer, and it is none other than former Impact and WWE star Eric Young.

Young is making his return to Impact after reportedly being signed by WWE, but he never appeared on WWE TV. In his last run in Impact, Young’s character was actually killed off by Deaner, and that’s why some eyebrows were raised when D’Amore asked a mysterious person on the phone if he could come back to life.

D’Amore’s partner was going to be PCO, but on the phone, he says “PCO can’t come back to life, so my question is, can you?” He the picks up a Team Canada t-shirt and takes it with him. That led some to speculate the person might be Young, but now that is confirmed.

When Young made his entrance, Deaner looked like he had seen a ghost, and the Impact crowd couldn’t have been more thrilled to see Young back and in action. Deaner would rake D’Amore’s eyes, but D’Amore hit a leaping leg lariat. Then D’Amore and Young hit Deaner with a neckbreaker. Later Bully would try to even the odds, attacking D’Amore in front of his own mother at ringside.

Bully low blows D’Amore but the match was saved by Young, who kept the referee from calling the match as a disqualification. The referee ended up leaving the match, which resulted in McCarty becoming the referee, and D’Amore speared Bully right after. Young then hit a number of clotheslines and a piledriver, but the referee was pulled away before the count could finish.

A1 then ran in to help, and then McCarty hit Bully with a stunner before holding him so D’Amore could hit him. D’Amore would hit Deaner with a Destroyer before Young then hit Deaner with an elbow drop, and they would get the cover and the win. You can find the full card and updated results for Slammiversary below.

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (C) vs Nick Aldis

Knockouts World Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs Trinity

X Division Championship: Chris Sabin (C) vs Lio Rush

Knockouts Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra’s Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly (C) def. The Coven

Impact World Tag Team Championship 4-Way: ABC (C) vs Moose and Brian Myers vs Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs Subculture

Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (C) def. Joe Hendry

Ultimate X Match: Kushida def. Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham. Kevin Knight, and Angels

Bully Ray and Deaner vs. Scott D’Amore and TBA

Frankie Kazarian vs Eddie Edwards

Death Dolls and Jody Threat def Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidal

What have you thought of Slammiversary?