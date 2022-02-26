Fans Call Out WWE’s ‘Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time’ Claim for Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar

Today it was announced that the anticipated Champion vs Champion Winner Takes All match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will occur on Day 2 of WrestleMania, and it will unify the WWE and Universal Championships. WWE threw in another wrinkle though in their advertising for the match when they called it the Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time, and like the Greatest Match Ever, it has become a permanent part of the match’s tagline. As you can imagine, wrestling fans were quick to chime in about the moniker, and many are calling out the match for not fulfilling that lofty title.

This isn’t at all because of the quality of the match-up, as many are looking forward to Reigns vs Lesnar from both an in-ring and storyline perspective. That said, adding that Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time tagline does attach some massive expectations, and since it’s a match we’ve seen several times now, you can understand why many are calling out the title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1497377569183834113

You can check out some of what fans are saying starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description for tonight’s WWE SmackDown below.

“The Beast comes to the blue brand to make his Winner Take All Championship Unification Match against The Head of the Table official for WrestleMania, new Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn hold a special celebration andmore. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on Fox.”

What do you think of the title? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Half The GOAT

Nice try #WWE but both these guys combined don't have half the GOAT factor that these two had. This is the greatest Mania match, period, end of story pic.twitter.com/YCZR8tX3Si — Shashank (@nerdmasala) February 26, 2022

Big Difference

There's a Big Difference between Biggest of All Time and Biggest of This Generation. This match IS NOT the Biggest of All Time.

It's a match that we've seen before. It will be exciting to see the outcome, but it's far from being "The Biggest #Wrestlemania Match of All-Time!" — Mr.Late.Night (@Latertonight) February 26, 2022

Super Excited…But

Biggest WM match of all time? Im super excited about this but come on:

Hogan vs Andre

Bret vs HBK

Stone Cold vs Rock at mania 17

Hogan vs Rock

Rock vs Cena at mania 28

All of these are bigger than this year’s main event. — Mischief⏳ (@AjStyles_GOAT) February 26, 2022

LOL

Lol biggest match of all time. 😂 — JoypadLad.com – Online Shop ⭐️96 (@JoypadLadShop) February 26, 2022

Greatest Now Biggest

First Greatest Match Ever and now Biggest Match of All Time 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/TUsaVH4Yrx — Signor Sinatra (@KhandakarSaad) February 26, 2022

This Already Exists

"Biggest #WrestleMania Match of All-Time!"

The Rock Vs John Cena at Wrestlemania 28 literally exists — Eshan (@Eshan890) February 26, 2022

Here We Go Again

ah sh-t.. here we go again pic.twitter.com/tJzgmzBdsD — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) February 26, 2022

Same Match