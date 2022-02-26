Fans Call Out WWE’s ‘Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time’ Claim for Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar

Today it was announced that the anticipated Champion vs Champion Winner Takes All match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will occur on Day 2 of WrestleMania, and it will unify the WWE and Universal Championships. WWE threw in another wrinkle though in their advertising for the match when they called it the Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time, and like the Greatest Match Ever, it has become a permanent part of the match’s tagline. As you can imagine, wrestling fans were quick to chime in about the moniker, and many are calling out the match for not fulfilling that lofty title.
This isn’t at all because of the quality of the match-up, as many are looking forward to Reigns vs Lesnar from both an in-ring and storyline perspective. That said, adding that Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time tagline does attach some massive expectations, and since it’s a match we’ve seen several times now, you can understand why many are calling out the title.
You can check out some of what fans are saying starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description for tonight’s WWE SmackDown below.
“The Beast comes to the blue brand to make his Winner Take All Championship Unification Match against The Head of the Table official for WrestleMania, new Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn hold a special celebration andmore. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on Fox.”
