Fans Celebrate AEW Star's Return, Face Turn On AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest
Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, complete with a Shark Week-inspired Fyter Fest makeover, saw the return of Jungle Boy. The AEW original emerged from the entranceway following Christian Cage and Luchasaurus' victory over the Varsity Blonds. Jungle Boy stared down cage from the ramp, before being confronted by Luchasaurus, who ultimately sided with his tag partner. Armed with a steel chair, Jungle Boy then chased Cage through the crowd. The former AEW Tag Team Champion had been off of AEW programming since June 15th for both storyline and injury reasons. After losing the AEW Tag Titles to the Young Bucks, Cage turned heel on Jungle Boy, hitting him with a lethal con-chair-to. Following that Dynamite, it was reported that Jungle Boy was also nursing a shoulder injury.
Fans are delighted to see Jungle Boy back, and are even happier he has his sights locked in on Cage. Check out some of the best reactions below!
Shark-Themed Excitement
KICK HIS ASS JUNGLE BOY pic.twitter.com/53QTO6CwTw— 🌸 (@DayDreamThis) July 21, 2022
Making New Fans
Honestly never was a fan of Jungle Boy but I'm so freaking happy to see him. #AEWDynamite #FyterFest— Matt That BLK Wrestling Dude (@BWDBlackWrestl1) July 21, 2022
The Roof Comes UNGLUED!
Jungle Boy got a MASSIVE pop #AEWDynamite— Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) July 21, 2022
Familiar Style
Jungle Boy wearing a leather jacket, white shirt and jeans... That's a style I recognize.#AEWDynamite #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/5ssvlv7tyi— Souppy The Wise (Марк-Андре) (@_Souppy_) July 21, 2022
Mind Games?
I think this is a Swerve and LUCHASAURAS will turn on Jungle Boy sometime before All Out and it’s Just mind games by Christian #AEW pic.twitter.com/iLP1DxW4Ep— Tarhon👑☝🏾 (@legit_rko) July 21, 2022
Future Match Set?
100% this match will be in All Out
Christian Cage vs jungle boy 🔥#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3bOvQLeTOE— RJ... 8•24 (@RJ2OO) July 21, 2022
An Unexpected Weapon
LORD JESUS I THOUGHT JUNGLE BOY WAS HOLDING A RIFLE NOT A CHAIR WHEW #AEWDynamite— THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) July 21, 2022