Fans Celebrate AEW Star's Return, Face Turn On AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, complete with a Shark Week-inspired Fyter Fest makeover, saw the return of Jungle Boy. The AEW original emerged from the entranceway following Christian Cage and Luchasaurus' victory over the Varsity Blonds. Jungle Boy stared down cage from the ramp, before being confronted by Luchasaurus, who ultimately sided with his tag partner. Armed with a steel chair, Jungle Boy then chased Cage through the crowd. The former AEW Tag Team Champion had been off of AEW programming since June 15th for both storyline and injury reasons. After losing the AEW Tag Titles to the Young Bucks, Cage turned heel on Jungle Boy, hitting him with a lethal con-chair-to. Following that Dynamite, it was reported that Jungle Boy was also nursing a shoulder injury.

Fans are delighted to see Jungle Boy back, and are even happier he has his sights locked in on Cage. Check out some of the best reactions below!