Becky Lynch Defeats Charlotte Flair via Ronda Rousey Interference, Added to WrestleMania 35 Match

Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair to earn her way back into the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 35, but she had help getting there.

Late in the Fastlane match, Ronda Rousey ran down while Flair had Lynch locked in the Figure Eight. She then directly attacked Lynch, causing a disqualification. Lynch got up and smiled smiled, knowing that she got what she wanted even without having to beat Flair.

Lynch entered the match still selling the injuries she has dealt with in recent works, including an injured knee that forced her to walk down to the ring via a crutch. Flair spent the bulk of the match attacking her injured knee.

“The Man” was originally booked to face Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey after winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match back in January. But after attacking both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H for trying to get her injured leg examined by a doctor, she wound up getting stripped of her title shot and suspended by Vince McMahon. Flair was then handed the title shot, prompting Lynch to enter the ring and attack both her and Rousey multiple times with a pair of crutches.

Rousey eventually demanded that Stephanie reinstate Lynch into the match, but after being denied again she dropped the championship in the middle of the ring. McMahon announced on this week’s Raw that Lynch’s suspension was lifted and that she’d get a title match against Flair for the vacated championship. However Rousey then entered the arena and was handed the championship back, prompting McMahon to change the stipulation to potentially allow Lynch back into the title picture if she beat “The Queen.”

Rousey then turned heel on the crowd, saying she was tired of trying to entertain them even though they clearly favored Lynch and Flair. She then attacked both women, locking Lynch in her armbar finisher multiple times as the show went off the air.

But the former UFC Champion wasn’t finished. During an episode of her Ronda on the Road YouTube series, she gave a long rant about how she doesn’t care for kayfabe.

“It wasn’t a promo,” she said while describing her promo from Raw. “They gave me other things to say I didn’t f—ing say it. It’s not a f—ing promo. It’s not an act. I’m not going out there and doing their f—ing act anymore. They can say it’s not an act to try and save face with everyone else, but it’s not an act. I’m going out there and I’m doing whatever the hell I want and they can explain it away however the hell they want, but f— ’em, everybody — WWE Universe included.”

“I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. ‘Oh don’t break kayfabe Ronda’ — Wrestling’s scripted, it’s made up, it’s not real. None of those bitches can f—n’ touch me. The end,” she said.