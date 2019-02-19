Potential Spoiler for Fastlane’s WWE Championship Match

Elimination Chamber left the wrestling world clamoring for WWE to give Kofi Kingston one more shot at Daniel Bryan and his hemp belt, and it looks like that’s happening at Fastlane.

In an updated scoop from The Wrestling Observer, Kingston is WWE’s top choice to meet Daniel Bryan at Fastlane for the WWE Championship. This comes on the heels of an earlier report from the Observer that said Kingston was not in the plans for Fastlane nor WrestleMania.

For now, it’s fair to expect Kingston vs. Bryan at Fastlane, however, April 7 is still a much bigger mystery. In the original story from the Observer, WWE is reportedly eyeing a returning star to challenge Bryan at WM35. Names like Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt, John Cena, Dave Bautista, and The Undertaker were all mentioned. However, if Kingston is the pan for Fastlane, he could wind up being Bryan’s dancing partner for WM35, too.

WWE will want to have major plans for The New Day Bryan both on April 7 and given that the WWE Champion is backed by Eric Rowan—and potentially Luke Harper—faction warfare could be a very good option for SmackDown’s top title. While that’s nothing more than speculation, that’s an idea that would be big enough for all parties to have a significant Wrestlemania on top of the WWE Championship looking like the company’s top prize.

However, WWE probably would have a tough time resisting Daniel Bryan vs. John Cena in what could prove to be a history-making match.

For now, it at least appears that Kingston’s incredible efforts at the gauntlet match and Elimination Chamber have won him a major opportunity. SmackDown should prove to be a pivotal point in this narrative as WWE will want to keep Kingston hot. In the first report from the Observer, WWE was aiming to crown a #1 contender on the Blue Brand’s Tuesday episode, so that may still be the plan. Based on that, it looks like we could be in store for yet another amazing performance by Kingston.