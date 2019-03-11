Sasha Banks and Bayley Retain Women’s Tag Titles, Nia Jax and Tamina Attack Beth Phoenix Afterwards

Sasha Banks and Bayley, better known as the “Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection” successfully defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships for the first time as a duo on Sunday night at Fastlane, defeating Nia Jax and Tamina with a roll-up from Bayley.

After the match Jax and Tamina attacked both women, prompting Beth Phoenix to interfere only to get attacked too. Natalya eventually ran down to try and break things up but she wound up getting beaten down as well.

The pair first won the titles at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, surviving against five other teams inside the steel structure to win the WWE’s newest titles. After the match the two gave a tearful speech about making the women’s tag division a reality.

“I am so lost for words,” Banks said after the match. “Nobody knows how hard we fought to get these. If you guys legit only knew. We don’t just do this for us, we don’t just do this for you, we do this for everybody in the back in this women’s division. And this is only just the beginning of more change to come, because we are here for a purpose and we are going to continue to do what we love and do what we do best.”

Since then the two have appeared on Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live and even NXT to announce that the titles would be defended on all three brands. Jax and Tamina were the first to get a shot after they mocked the pair for celebrating their championship victory on Raw.

Phoenix’s involvement in the show was just one of a dozen surprises the WWE gave its fans at Fastlane on Sunday. Elsewhere in the Women’s Division, Becky Lynch was added back into the WrestleMania 35 Raw Women’s Championship match after beating Charlotte Flair. But in a surprising twist, Ronda Rousey ran down during the match and purposefully attacked Lynch while she was locked in the Figure Eight, causing “The Man” to win via disqualification.

During the event’s pre-show, Kofi Kingston was told by a backstage agent that the McMahon family wanted to speak to him about the WWE Championship match that night. After waiting outside Vince McMahon’s office for an hour, the whole New Day stormed inside while Big E pleaded Kingston’s case to be in the match. McMahon agreed that the WWE Championship match would be a triple threat, but the whole thing turned out to be a ruse. Kingston wound up getting beaten down in a handicap match against The Bar, Woods and Big E were jumped by Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura when they tried to help, and the triple threat for the WWE Championship wound up being Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens vs. Mustafa Ali.