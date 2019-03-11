The Revival Retain WWE Raw Tag Titles in Triple Threat at Fastlane

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival finally picked up a win at Fastlane on Sunday, pinning Chad Gable via a Shattered Machine to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships in a triple threat.

Following the match, Bobby Roode came into the ring and gave a Glorious DDT to The Revival. Then Black and Ricochet came in and cleared house to remain the last men standing, including a Black Mass to Roode and a 630 from Ricochet to Dash Wilder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Notable here was that Gable took the pinfall so that Black and Ricochet could remain unbeaten during their time on the main roster. Ricochet had the crowd ooo’ing and ahh’ing with his acrobatic moves throughout, including an insane dive to the outside and the 630 at the end.

The Revival initially won the tag titles, their first since getting called up from NXT back in April 2017, back on the Feb. 11 edition of Monday Night Raw. The win came not long after it was reported that both men had asked for their releases from the company. In the weeks that followed the pair lost to both Black and Ricochet and Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

On this past week’s Raw the pair retained their championships against Ricochet and Black after Roode and Gable ran in and caused a disqualification. After attacking Dash and Dawson, the pair turned on the NXT call-ups by claiming that they were being overlooked in the tag division.

While the Revival’s request for their WWE releases were never officially addressed on WWE television, the pair did poke fun at the rumors in a backstage interview with WWE.com’s YouTube channel.

“There’s been a little rumor going around about The Revival,” Dawson said in a video in early February. “I’m sure you’ve heard about it. It’s the scuttlebutt all over the place. And we’re here to let you know man, we’re going to let you in on the little secret. The rumors are true. Dash and myself, The Revival, we plan on leaving Monday Night Raw as the Raw Tag Team Champions. But for now, Top Guys out.”