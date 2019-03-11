The Usos Retain SmackDown Tag Titles Against Miz and Shane McMahon

The Usos successfully retained their SmackDown Tag Team Championships on Sunday, beating Shane McMahon and The Miz by pinning Miz with a roll-up.

Late in the match Shane McMahon cut off Jey Uso from making a top-rope splash by jumping through the air and hitting a missile drop kick.

Shane McMahon and Jey Uso. Wow.#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/9QmF3H1PyH — GIF Skull – #WWEFastlane Kickoff Matches Look Good (@GIFSkull) March 10, 2019

Miz then tried to hit the downed Uso brother with a splash of his own, only to get met with a pair of knees and a pin.

After the match McMahon and Miz helped each other to their feet. They then went over to Miz’s dad, who was sitting in the front row, and embraced as the hometown crowd applauded.

But in a shocking twist, McMahon attacked Miz from behind as the two started walking towards the entrance ramp. He grabbed Miz’s father by the face and pushed him back into his seat before repeatedly attacking an injured Miz.

The McMahon-Miz pairing can be traced all the way to the Crown Jewel event in early November, where McMahon replaced an injured Miz in the final round of the World Cup tournament and defeated Dolph Ziggler to earn the title of “Best in the World.”

In the weeks that followed, Miz told McMahon that winning the tag titles alongside him would finally make Miz’s dad proud of him. McMahon agreed, and the two successfully defeated Cesaro and Sheamus to capture the SmackDown tag titles at the Royal Rumble in January. Their reign lasted just 21 days once The Usos beat at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in mid-February.

McMahon was asked backstage about the attack later in the show, but refused to give a comment.

The McMahon family, most notably Vince McMahon, played an active role in Sunday’s show regarding the WWE Championship. After being told to wait outside the office for over an hour, Kofi Kingston and the rest of The New Day stormed the office to plead Kingston’s case to be in the WWE Championship match. McMahon seemed to agree at first, but wound up putting Kingston in a handicap match against The Bar where he lost in dominant fashion. Big E and Xavier Woods tried to make the save, only to get attacked from behind by Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan went on to retain his title later in the night, beating both Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali in a triple threat.