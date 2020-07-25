Finn Balor Wants Edge at NXT TakeOver Dublin

Despite being out with a torn tricep, Edge is already looking ahead at possible opponents for when he makes his return in a few months. During an interview with ComicBook.com two weeks ago, Edge told us several names he'd like to wrestle, and he even said that he'd love to show up at an NXT TakeOver show at some point. That idea then became even more prominent when Edge responded to a tweet from Robert Stone on Twitter and mentioned a possible match with Finn Balor after Stone questioned about some collaboration with NXT.

Check out the exchange below.

Ok @RobertStoneWWE my man! Let’s collab. Get me a match vs @FinnBalor at Takeover, I only want fuschia m&m’s(they don’t make those, so figure it out), ideas on someone to help me cosplay the pic below, crushed velvet furniture on my bus, oh yeah a bus(everyone has em now) etc etc https://t.co/Jf3AgK0fWJ pic.twitter.com/PlOSpnpWyj — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 23, 2020

Prior to Stone's tweet, Edge had told ComicBook, "I'd love to wrestle everybody. If I look at NXT. I look at Finn Balor, I'd love to get in there with him, Damien Priest, Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, Ciampa, there's so much talent down there. I'd love to show up at a TakeOver."

Balor has since responded to Edge's comment.

"Somebody was talking online about possibly challenging Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver and that was Edge," Balor told the Irish Mirror. "I would like to address that situation right now, Edge was saying he wanted to face Finn Balor at TakeOver, so if we could do it at TakeOver: Dublin, all the better. An absolute legend in the the ring, but what an absolute gent and a true pro outside the ring.

"I've always said it to both him and Christian that when they retired — I met them at a couple of media appearances — and I said, 'Lads, you two are like how I'd look to transition out of wrestling — to carry yourself with such professionalism.' To see [Edge] back is fantastic. Getting the chance to wrestle with him would be even better."

NXT UK TakeOver Dublin is scheduled for October 25, 2020.

