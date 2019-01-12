Watch: Finn Balor Makes Surprise Appearance At NXT UK TakeOver Blackpool

WWE’s first-ever NXT UK TakeOver show on Saturday afternoon seemed to fly under the radar a bit this week, but a surprise appearance by one of WWE’s most popular stars certainly got everyone talking before it was over.

Finn Balor showed up in the second match on the card to take on Jordan Devlin and the fans at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England absolutely ate it up. Check out his entrance (and incredible reaction from the crowd) below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Devlin was scheduled to take on Jordan Banks on the show. An angle was shot prior to the bout that showed Devlin attacking Banks backstage, injuring his knee in the process. Banks tried to compete but it was clear he was too injured to continue. It was at that point, as shown in the video above, that Johnny Saint came out and announced a new opponent for Devlin.

Balor was in the United Kingdom for the grand opening of WWE‘s new Performance Center there on Friday. Adding him to the TakeOver show was a good move for WWE to spike some interest in the show that simply wasn’t there prior. Certainly the fans who weren’t watching live on Saturday afternoon will seek it out on demand via the WWE Network.

Despite Balor emerging victorious over the young star, WWE reportedly has plans in place to push Devlin as one of the top stars on the new UK brand. As he showed in the match with Balor on Saturday, he has the potential to be a main event talent for the brand as they continue to grow their reputation within WWE.